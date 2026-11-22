The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identity of a Laredo, Texas, man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent after he allegedly ran over another agent during a human smuggling attempt. Sources tell Breitbart Texas that the injured agent had to be taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the failed human smuggling attempt.

The alleged human smuggling attempt and subsequent shooting took place on November 2 at about 2:40 a.m., according to a report by Texas Public Radio (TPR). DPS officials identified the decedent late last week as 44-year-old Ernesto Quintana, a Laredo resident.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents approached Quintana’s vehicle near La Bota Ranch and Serenity Lane near Laredo while conducting an ongoing human smuggling investigation, the TPR report states. “As agents approached the Dodge passenger vehicle, DPS said Quintana accelerated away, striking and injuring one agent,” the article states. “A second agent then fired at Quintana, killing him.”

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told Breitbart Texas that Quintana actually ran over the agent with his vehicle. The agent was treated and released from an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. Evidence collected by DPS includes the agent’s pants, which bear tire-tread tracks.

The agent’s partner, fearing for the other agent’s life, fired at least one shot that struck and killed Quintana.

TPR reported:

After the vehicle came to a stop, one person described by DPS as an undocumented immigrant fled on foot but was later apprehended. Four other people described as undocumented immigrants were taken into custody, including two found hiding in nearby brush and two who remained at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS troopers were not involved in the original incident. They arrived at the scene at approximately 3 a.m., according to TPR. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation at the request of federal authorities.

It appears Quintana was a U.S. citizen born and raised in Laredo. He is survived by six children and multiple grandchildren, TPR reported.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.