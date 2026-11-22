French economist Antoine Levy compared the policy platform of far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon to the communist regimes of the 20th century.

The Berkeley academic also questioned the basic math of the agenda, which he argued relies on taxing money that will likely not exist.

Mélenchon has proposed over 100 billion euros in new taxes to pay for large-scale welfare handouts and green projects.

French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s policy platform “rivals that of the most authoritarian communist regimes”, according to an academic at the University of California, Berkeley.

Riding a wave of dissatisfied youth and impoverished ethnic minority migrant communities, 75-year-old Jean-Luc Mélenchon has surged in the polls for the impending French presidential election, potentially setting himself up as the challenger to National Rally leader Marine Le Pen in the second and final round of voting next spring.

This has raised concern, even among some on the soft-left, many of whom have already broken with Mélenchon and his radical La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party over its hardline anti-Israel stance and its embrace of Islamist politics.

While much of the concern over the rise of Mélenchon has surrounded his ability to foment unrest, as has been alleged over the past months of riots and protests, as well as his open embrace of Great Replacement mass migration policies, his socialist economic plans for the country have begun to receive pushback.

Antoine Levy, a French economist at the Haas School of Business at the left-leaning University of California, Berkeley, wrote in Le Express this week that Mélenchon’s programme is nothing short of “dictatorial socialism”.

Citing plans by the leftist leader to nationalise industries, set price controls, and confiscate real estate, among others, Levy remarked that the LFI’s central ambition is a “total takeover by the state of virtually all activities, whether economic, cultural, sporting, entrepreneurial, intellectual, or technological.”

“The vocabulary used shamelessly borrows from the usual keywords of dictatorial socialism: ‘wage control commissions’, ‘floor prices’ and “ceiling prices’, ‘nationalizations’ and ‘requisitions of general interest in all directions’, prosecutions for ‘climate crimes’ or ‘attacks on heritage relating to the fundamental interests of the Nation’, ‘self-sufficiency’ and ‘agrarian reform’, ‘capital controls’, ‘high commissions’, ‘surveillance’ and ‘controls’ of all kinds,” the academic noted.

“It is not a caricature to say that Mélenchon’s agenda, in many respects, rivals that of the most authoritarian communist regimes, and that a France under the control of La France Insoumise would enjoy only a very closely monitored freedom. While such ambition, coming from a leader who openly admires the Soviet, Cuban, and Venezuelan dictatorships, should not surprise the astute observer, its translation into promises and political choices will undoubtedly catch off guard those economists and intellectuals who liked to claim, perhaps partly to reassure themselves, that Jean-Luc Mélenchon is essentially just a Keynesian with a slightly ambitious brand of socialism,” he quipped.

One of the far-left party’s chief proposals will be the reinstatement of the wealth tax, with the addition of a climate penalty aimed at those supposedly contributing to the so-called climate crisis. The LFI would also adopt the “Zucman tax” from French economist Gabriel Zucman that would impose a 2 per cent annual tax on individuals with assets totalling over €100 million.

The tax would specifically target wealth, likely forcing a sell-off of assets for those without significant earnings. Furthermore, the LFI has called for eliminating the flat tax on investment income, meaning capital income would fall under the progressive income tax system, which they also propose expanding to 14 brackets, up to 90 per cent.

The party would also impose a massive death tax, limiting all inheritances to €12 million and seizing the rest for the state. Collectively, the party said that it hopes to increase revenue by €106.4 billion next year, potentially representing one of the largest tax hikes in French history.

This, the party claims, would enable its massive spending spree, including an “autonomy” allowance of 1,337 euros for young adults at the poverty threshold, increasing the minimum wage to 1,700 euros net, “full-rate” retirement at the age of 60, and massive subsidies for green projects, with supposedly billions left to spare to reduce the deficit.

However, in addition to being dictatorial, Berkeley economist Antoine Levy also noted that the LFI’s projections appear to be built on economically illiterate assumptions, with projected tax revenues likely being wiped out by other elements of the wealth-grabbing scheme.

“This circular taxation of having your cake and eating it too leads to counting the same expected revenue three, four, or five times over. If implemented, it would pave the way for a deficit increase unparalleled in the country’s modern history,” he said.

“The program of La France Insoumise aims to be humanist; Yet it rests on a denial of the most basic human attitudes, and in particular of rational individual behaviour. Every measure (new expenditure as well as increased tax) is calculated—when it is calculated at all—assuming constant behaviour, ignoring how households will react to the new incentives it creates,” Levy noted.

“Who can imagine that the amount of ‘large inheritances’ exceeding 12 million euros would remain exactly the same as it is today, when LFI intends to confiscate them entirely? Who can believe that tax increases on profits will bring in the hoped-for windfall, when the rest of the program, between price caps and massive increases in the minimum wage, multiplies the laws designed to erase those same profits?”

The Berkeley economist said he expects the French left to shy away from the more radical elements of Mélenchon’s agenda and claim they would not be implemented even if he wins the presidency.

“This is the only hope left for the French economy to avoid the suffocation promised by a'”common future’ more communist than ever, which, if it were to come to pass, would sweep France into a collectivist adventure unknown to it, but for which so many others elsewhere have paid the painful price in the past.”