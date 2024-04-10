Joe Biden Makes Case for Reelection: ‘Elect Me. I’m in the 20th Century’

President Joe Biden, 81, made the case on Wednesday for his reelection, arguing he is ready for four more years because “I’m in the 20th century.”

While speaking with reporters next to the president of Japan at the White House, Biden said, “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century,” before correcting himself, saying, “the 21st century.”

BIDEN: "Elect me. I'm in the 20th Century." 😳 pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

It is not the first gaffe or inaccurate statement delivered by Biden, whom special counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” Numerous times, and perhaps several times during each speech, Biden makes embarrassing gaffes.

He has:

Stated his favorite memory of 2023 was the alleged improvement of the U.S. economy

Claimed he never met with Hunter Biden’s associates, despite photo evidence

Said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”

Maintained he only had six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child

Declared twice that his son died in Iraq

To decrease the number of mistakes, White House aides give Biden note cards and suggest he stay on a pre-written script, Reuters reported in January. His planned words are typically fully “crafted and vetted” by a host of advisers.

That strategy appeared to be deployed during his press conference on Wednesday. Asked about the Hamas/Israel war, Biden appeared to read answers from his note cards:

Watch the reflection in Biden's sunglasses — he's reading the entire answer VERBATIM from his notes. Biden is NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/1tgBREcFly — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Biden’s public appearances will do little to calm worries about his mental fitness. Polling shows bad signs for the president:

Quinnipiac: Only about one-quarter of voters say Biden is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term

Fox News: 54 percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden

FiveThirtyEight: Joe Biden is the least popular president in modern history

CNN: Majority say there is “no chance” they would vote for Biden in 2024

Despite the challenges, Biden claimed the American people can trust his words.

“No one ever doubts I mean what I say,” Biden told donors in September. “The problem is I sometimes say all that I mean.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.