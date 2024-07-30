Report: Anonymous ‘Campaign Officials’ Claim Kamala Harris Flip-Flops on 4 Far-Left Policies

Vice President Kamala Harris appears worried about her radical record and numerous statements on video detailing those views.

Citing anonymous campaign officials, the New York Times reported Monday that Harris now (1) supports fracking, (2) wants to increase funding for the border, (3) does not want to require people to sell their assault weapons back to the government, (4) and no longer supports “a single-payer health insurance program.”

The alleged policy positions are in contradiction to her previous far-left positions.

Neither Harris nor campaign aides have yet to fully embrace the changed policy positions by delivering on the record, public statements, causing doubt as to what Harris’s true positions are.

GovTrack’s scorecard ranked Harris as the most liberal senator in 2019, farther left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Below are 17 examples of Harris’s far-left record:

  1. Co-sponsored legislation to protect illegal immigrants from deportation
  2. Backed Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation
  3. Backed banning private health insurance
  4. Supported giving taxpayer-funded coverage to illegal immigrants
  5. Supported banning fracking
  6. Backed defunding the police
  7. Compared ICE to the KKK
  8. Wanted to ban plastic straws
  9. Defended banning offshore drilling
  10. Wanted to “undo” the Trump administration’s border security, taking 94 executive actions in their first 100 days to rescind nearly every Trump-era measure
  11. Supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings
  12. Said she wouldn’t “treat” illegal aliens as “criminals”
  13. Called for “starting [ICE] from scratch”
  14. Argued that temporarily closing the border violated federal law
  15. Raised money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left organization that pays to bail out jailed violent criminals, including accused murderers and rapists.
  16. Supported Los Angeles’s cuts to their police department
  17. Called efforts to add more police to the streets “wrongheaded thinking

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

