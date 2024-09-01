ABC News Poll: ‘No Convention Bounce’ for Harris

An ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris received “no overall bounce in support” after being formally nominated as her party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

The poll shows that Harris’s race against former President Donald Trump “is essentially the same now as it was before the Democratic convention,” ABC’s Gary Langer wrote.

An online survey conducted from August 23-27, in English and Spanish with a “random national sample” of 2,496 adults, found that 50 percent of respondents favored Harris and 56 percent favored Trump.

Out of the adults who are registered, likely voters, the gap grew to 52-46 percent in favor of Harris.

The respondents are also more satisfied with the Trump-Harris matchup compared to when President Joe Biden was the presumptive Democrat nominee.

“The public by 53-45 percent is more apt to be dissatisfied than satisfied with a Harris-Trump contest. But that compares with 71-28 percent in July, with Biden in the race,” the poll found.

Langer wrote that the significant jump reflects a higher amount of support for Harris than Biden within their own party, as well as among left-leaning independents.

Trump was favored by all adults on four major issues — the economy, inflation, immigration, and handling the Israel-Hamas war.

Harris came out on top on issues such as race relations, abortion, and health care.

The candidates tied for support among all adults on the issue of crime and safety, the poll found.