President Joe Biden urged Congress on Monday to provide the Secret Service with the necessary resources to protect former President Donald Trump, who is the victim of two failed assassination attempts in just more than two months.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s political opponent, did not say in her statement on Monday that the Secret Service needs more resources.

“One thing I want to make clear is: The Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need,” Biden told reporters outside the White House.

The agency must “decide whether they need more personnel or not,” the president added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also believes Trump needs more security, but his record on following through on promises remains shoddy.

On Sunday, authorities apprehended Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, for allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump while the president played golf in South Florida.

Routh appears aligned with a neocon agenda and often posts about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He tried to find volunteers to fight Russia. The New York Times interviewed Routh about his efforts to recruit volunteers to travel to Ukraine and fight in the war.

Routh appears to have been a Trump supporter in 2016 but turned against him by 2020. “Make Americans slaves again,” he posted earlier this year. Routh reportedly placed a Harris-Biden bumper sticker on a truck outside his home in Hawaii and donated to Democrats’ fundraising machine.

In a book about the Ukraine war, Routh also encouraged Iran to kill Trump, according to excerpts circulated on social media, and also claimed that Trump “perpetrated” January 6, a suggestion that mirrors Democrat talking points echoed in the media: