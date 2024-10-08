Republicans are challenging the details of mail-in voting as the presidential election quickly approaches.

The news comes as the Republican National Committee (RNC) is urging people to vote early, Breitbart News reported on Friday, noting a survey found more than one-third say they are planning to vote early in person while one in five say they are voting by mail.

According to a CNN report Tuesday, mail-in and absentee voting increased in the 2020 election during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The article continued:

Key swing states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan are still experiencing a high volume of mail-in and absentee voting. That has prompted multiple lawsuits in battleground states where Republicans are suing to challenge everything from whether mail-in ballot envelopes are properly sealed to whether they are postmarked correctly. Democrats, for their part, have embraced mail-in and absentee balloting, and are waging their own legal fights to ensure these votes are counted. Democrats championed access to this type of voting in 2020 to ease concerns of citizens who felt unsafe going to polling sites in-person during the pandemic, and it’s still a major focus of their get-out-the-vote efforts.

Data shows Democrats are losing their advantage over Republicans when it comes to requests for mail-in voting as the election looms, Breitbart News reported September 21.

“A chart created by Eric Daugherty, the assistant news director with Florida’s Voice, showed that in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Democrats were experiencing a downward trend in the number of requests for mail-in ballots compared to the same time in 2020,” the outlet said.

It is important to note that a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that likely voters are slightly more confident that former President Donald Trump (R) will win against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in November, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

“Overall, 45 percent of likely voters believe Trump will win, compared to 43 percent who said Harris — a two-point difference. Another 11 percent remain unsure,” the article said.