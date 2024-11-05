The Republican Party in Guam flipped the legislature for the first time in nearly 16 years, according to exit polls and unofficial election results.

In a post on Facebook, KUAM News posted an exit poll from the University of Guam in which “300 votes were collected from students.”

The exit poll from the university found that out of 300 responses, the race to represent Guam’s At-Large Congressional District between Republican Del. James Moyan and Democratic candidate Ginger Cruz was essentially tied “right down the middle,” with a “difference” of three voters “between the two.”

Republicans were also favored to have “taken the majority” in the Senatorial races in Guam.

Guam Pacific Daily News reported that as of 1:30 a.m. had received 53.6 percent of the vote, or 7,898 votes, while Cruz had received 45.05 percent of the vote, or 6,802 votes.

The outlet noted that “island voters have predicted the winner of the popular vote for president in every race since 1980,” noting that Guam’s straw poll was only wrong in the 2016 presidential election.

Paul Ingrassia, the Director of Communications at the National Constitutional Law Union wrote in a post on X that this “represents a 9 point rightward shift from 2020.”

In the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris with 72 out of 72 precincts reporting, Harris received 49.46 percent of the vote, while Trump received 46.22 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial election results for Guam.

According to the unofficial election results, Republicans also took control of the legislature in Guam, nine to six.