President-elect Donald Trump thanked Matt Gaetz and wished him well after he withdrew from seeking senate approval to be attorney general.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect.”

“Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” Trump added.

“Thank you President Trump!” Gaetz replied on X.

Gaetz said he would not seek confirmation after “unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” he posted on X:

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1. I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.

Trump nominated Gaetz last week as attorney general to clean up the bureaucracy.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in his announcement.

