In a speech Tuesday afternoon to activists at a gun control event, President Biden asked, “Who in God’s name needs a magazine that holds 200 shells?”

He asked this question during a speech given just hours after his son, Hunter, was convicted on three gun charges.

During his speech, Biden continued his push for an “assault weapons” ban, then asked, “Who in God’s Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200 Shells?”

The crowd answered by screaming, “Nobody!”

Biden responded, “Nobody, that’s right.”

He then went on to recount a time he was campaigning “in the wetlands in Delaware,” claiming he came across a fisherman who said, “You want to take my gun.”

Biden said he responded by saying, “I don’t want to take your gun, you’re allowed to have a gun, but I want to take your ability to use and ‘assault weapon.'”

Biden then claimed he doubled down by telling the fisherman, “Guess what, if you need 12 to 100 bullets in a gun, in a magazine, you’re the lousiest shot I’ve ever heard.”

As the crowd cheered, Biden pushed more gun controls, include firearm storage laws, universal background checks, and the ability to sue gun makers over the criminal use of guns.

