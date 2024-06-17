Gun Control Fail: Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint in California

A Secret Service agent was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, while off-duty during President Joe Biden’s campaign stop with former President Barack Obama and some celebrities.

CBS News reported that the off-duty agent’s bag was stolen “Saturday night at about 9:30 p.m.”

The agent was able to draw his own gun and fire at the alleged robber, but it is unknown if the suspect was hit. The alleged robber managed to escape.

USA Today noted that the suspect is believed to have fled the scene in “a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle.”

On Saturday, June 15, 2024 at approximately 9:36 p.m., Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery… Posted by Tustin Police Department on Monday, June 17, 2024

California has more gun control than any state in the Union. Those controls include universal background checks, a red flag law, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, firearm registration requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on carrying concealed for self-defense on college campuses, a ban on teachers being armed in K-12 schools for self-defense, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy in a given month, and controls on ammunition as well.

Despite these gun controls, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

