Colin Gray, the father under arrest in connection with the Apalachee High School attack, allegedly gave his son the rifle used in the attack for Christmas last year.

Gray was arrested Thursday. CBS News noted that he was charged with “four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.”

Breitbart News pointed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s announcement, which focused not on the rifle being a Christmas gift but on the father allegedly “knowingly…allowing” his son to possess it.

Breitbart News also reported that Gray’s son, the alleged Apalachee High School attacker, was brought to the FBI’s attention in May 2023, just months before the father allegedly gave him the rifle.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, “In May 2023, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting.”

On September 4, 2024, the 14-year-old retrieved the rifle, which he had apparently managed to sneak into school, and allegedly shot and killed four people.

The attack ended when he was confronted by a good guy with a gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.