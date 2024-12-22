CNN Goes All in to Shame Fathers Out of Buying Hunting Rifles for Sons

Less than a week after a 15-year-old girl shot and killed two at a Madison, Wisconsin, Christian school, CNN went all in to shame fathers out of buying hunting rifles for their sons.

Breitbart News noted the alleged Abundant Life Christian School shooter used a handgun, and Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes later said she actually had two handguns in her possession.

CNN reported that the origins of the two handguns in the girl’s possession have been traced but cannot be made public at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Six days after the heinous shooting, CNN rolled out a piece targeting parents who buy their sons or daughters firearms with which to hunt.

CNN began the article with a story of an Oregon dad, Paul Kemp, who bought a hunting rifle for his son, Nathan, when he turned 16 years old. Nathan had been hunting with his dad since he was 7 years old.

CNN then stated, “Parents looking to purchase a firearm for their child for the holidays have to balance their hopes for the gift with the risks that come with such a purchase, such as an accidental shooting, suicide or the gun being used in a crime.”

In an attempt to bolster their position, CNN said, “For example, the teenage school shooting suspects in Oxford, Michigan, and Winder, Georgia, allegedly used firearms they had received as Christmas gifts from their parents, and those parents have faced criminal charges.”

CNN did not mention that the gun used in the Oxford incident was a handgun, not a hunting rifle, and the gun used in the Winder incident was a gun the father gave the son while allegedly not monitoring the son’s access to it. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation noted that the charges against the father in the Winder incident “stem from [the father] knowingly allowing his son … to possess a weapon.”

CNN concluded the article by repeating the false claim that guns are the “leading cause of death for US children.” This false statement has been pushed by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and numerous Hollywood leftists. The claim is based on numbers which include people of voting age — 18- and 19-year-olds — as “children.”

In reality, on May 26, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show unintentional car deaths among people aged 0-19 were 27 times higher than unintentional gun deaths among the same age group.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.