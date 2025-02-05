Ohio Cosmetic Plant Shooting Suspect Now Under Arrest

The man believed to be behind the shooting of six people Tuesday night at New Albany, Ohio’s, KDC/One manufacturing plant was arrested Wednesday morning.

Five people were wounded in the shooting and one person was killed.

CBS News reported that the incident launched a manhunt for the shooting suspect, Bruce Reginald Foster III.

Police indicated Foster had been at work in the plant “for some time” before gunfire erupted. They were not able to pin down a motive.

Foster was found in Columbus, Ohio, and arrested Wednesday morning around 10:30. He is “charged with aggravated murder,” the Columbus Dispatch noted.

Police believe Foster acted alone in the incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

