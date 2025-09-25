Kash Patel: Note Left by Dallas Sniper Said He Hoped Attack Would ‘Give ICE Agents Real Terror’

FBI Director Kash Patel used an X post to say that a note left behind by the alleged Dallas sniper indicated he hoped his attack would “give ICE agents real terror.”

Patel posted: “One of the handwritten notes recovered read, ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, “is there a sniper with AP [armor-piercing] rounds on that roof?”‘”

Patel also noted, “Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning.”

WATCH — FBI: Dallas Sniper’s Bullet Said “ANTI-ICE”:

The shooting occurred Wednesday around 6:40 a.m., leaving one victim dead and two injured. No ICE agents were wounded in the attack.

The alleged shooter, a 29-year-old, took his own life.

Breitbart News pointed to a New York Post story indicating the mother of the alleged 29-year-old sniper “posted a series of anti-gun rants against Republicans” years ago.

The timeframe for her posts was just after the May 24, 2022, Uvalde school shooting. She specifically criticized Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX), for not supporting gun control.

The mother wrote, “May be you be reminded of the deaths every time you spend that precious blood money you have received from the gun lobby. Hope you think of it 100% when you attend the NRA meeting in a few days.”

Ironically, Cornyn eventually emerged in support of gun control, working with Democrats to fashion Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.