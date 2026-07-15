Man Killed by ICE Monday in Maine Was Colombian Citizen

Information published by the Washington Post indicated that the man shot and killed by ICE Monday morning in Biddeford, Maine, was a Colombian citizen.

Breitbart News reported the fatal shooting, noting that witnesses said they heard loud bangs Monday morning and looked out their windows to see law enforcement vehicles swarming the area.

The Portland Press Herald pointed out the incident occurred “at the corner of Pool and Hill streets.” They noted that Biddeford Police Department acknowledged that ICE agents were involved but made clear the department would not be providing any information beyond that.

On Wednesday, the NYT noted that ICE agents were monitoring a residence in Biddeford Monday morning when a vehicle departed and they tried to stop it.

DHS said, “The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.” The time was approximately 7:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the incident and was identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a Colombian citizen in his 20s.

The Washington Post pointed out that Guerrero “entered the United States via the southern border in September 2023, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement, and received work authorization in May 2025.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.