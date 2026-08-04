Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar in Kitchen

A Rochester, New York, homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in his kitchen Monday morning around 4:15 a.m.

RochesterFirst reported that Rochester Police Department Capt. Frank Umbrino indicated the homeowner awoke to sounds of trying to get through a backdoor.

The homeowner went to investigate and shots were fired.

13 WHAM noted that police were dispatched to the address after the gunshots were reported. Upon arriving, officers found the alleged burglar deceased in the kitchen of the home. The alleged burglar was not known by the homeowner.

Capt. Umbrino said, “It appears at this point that it’s a justified shooting.”

The homeowner has a New York pistol permit.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.