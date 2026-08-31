D.C. Officer Dies After Allegedly Shooting Self in Police Station

A Metropolitan Police Department officer died Monday after a reported 5 a.m. shooting in the police station in which no one else was involved.

WSUA9 reported the “officer was brought to George Washington University Hospital,” but succumbed to the wounds.

NBC Washington noted that after a preliminary investigation, “Nothing indicated any other person was involved in the officer’s injuries.” It remains unclear if the shooting was intentional.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) responded to the news with an X post:

The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.