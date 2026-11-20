Legislation to lower Ohio’s concealed carry age from 21 to 18 cleared the state’s House and Senate on Wednesday and now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R) desk.

The Dayton Daily News reported that the bill, the Freedom to Carry Act, “passed the House 61-31 and the Senate concurred 23-8.”

The act would expand the state’s constitutional carry statute so as to include those 18 years of age and older.

In addition to changing the minimum age for concealed carry, the Ohio Legislative Service Commission noted the act also also broadens the type of weapons that can be carried, so as to include “short-barrel shotguns and rifles.”

Moreover, the act “removes a muffler, suppressor, and sawed-off firearm from the classification of dangerous ordnance” and “repeals prohibitions on carrying firearms in vehicles and vessels.”

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It also expands the state’s preemption law so that it covers “deadly weapons and firearm accessories and attachments, instead of only firearms.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.