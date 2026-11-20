Two Italian minor boys allegedly stole a bus and damaged several others at a depot in what Italian outlets report was an attempt to “imitate” the video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

The highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI, finally released this week after a lengthy 13-year-development cycle by American video game developer Rockstar Games. The game officially released in Italy at midnight on Thursday, November 19.

On the eve of its release, however, two minor boys appeared to have sought to emulate the game’s mayhem and carjacking mechanics in real life at the northeastern Italian town of Rovigo, Veneto.

The Italian news service ANSA reports that the two minors broke into a Rovigo bus depot operated by BusItalia at round 11:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, and allegedly caused damages to ten parked buses, smashed windows, damaged ticket machines, and crashed some of the public transportation vehicles in the yard.

The two minors proceeded to steal one of the buses and drove off some eight kilometers towards the nearby town of Lendinara, where the stolen bus was found in a ditch by authorities. It is reportedly believed that the duo would have started to run on foot after abandoning the bus.

According to ANSA, an ongoing investigation by Rovigo police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office at Venice’s Juvenile Court swiftly identified and located the presumptive perpetrators in the following hours. The two boys now face charges of theft, damage, disruption of public service, and driving without a license.

Investigators detailed to local outlets that the two minor perpetrators allegedly published a video on social media where they can be “heard referencing” Grand Theft Auto VI while they were driving the stolen bus.

BusItalia, a subsidiary of the state-owned TrenIalia group, reportedly deployed replacement buses overnight to mitigate the disruption of their operations in Veneto caused by the act of vandalism.

“The consequences of the vandalism are serious and affect an essential service for families, students, and workers, with disruptions partially mitigated by BusItalia Veneto,” Rovigo Police Commissioner Andrea Straffelini said, per ANSA. “It remains disappointing to note how, too often, young people seem to be completely unaware of the consequences of their actions.”

The President of the Veneto Region government, Alberto Stefani, also commented on the incident through an official statement — condemning it as a “serious and irresponsible” act of vandalism that could have jeopardized the daily travel of others. Stefani thanked the law enforcement agents and prosecutors for locating the allege perpetrators within hours of the incident.

“There remains a sense of bitterness over an incident that, according to initial investigations, appears to involve two minors,” Stefani said in the statement. “Even more disconcerting is the possibility that the act may have been inspired by an attempt to emulate situations and behaviors depicted in a video game.