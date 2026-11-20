Three people were injured in an attack by between 40 to 50 youths on a Krampus parade in Ansfelden, Austria.

Organisers claimed that the attackers were of migrant backgrounds.

Local politicians warned that multiculturalism is sowing division and leading to attacks on Austrian traditions.

A traditional Krampus-themed parade in Austria came under attack over the weekend by a violent mob of youths described as being from migrant backgrounds.

According to the Vienna-based Huete newspaper, around 40 to 50 attackers descended upon the family event in Ansfelden (Upper Austria), throwing stones and physically assaulting attendees of the parade.

Fabian Hasenleitner, the chairman of the local Hoizknecht Teifin Krampus group that organised the event, said that most of the attackers appeared to be from migrant backgrounds.

The annual event, which features people dressed as the horned, half-goat, demonic counterpart to Saint Nicholas, is popular in Alpine areas of central Europe like Austria and Bavaria in neighbouring Germany. The Krampus tradition is largely seen as a means of encouraging children — through a bit of fear — to behave themselves in the lead up to Christmas, as the legend goes the Krampus drags naughty children down to hell.

Yet, due to the attack, the estimated 1,500 attendees were forced to conclude the festivities early, ending at around 6:50 pm local time on Saturday.

A total of three people were injured by the attackers, who were reportedly incapable of calming down despite attempts by police and paramedics to explain the situation.

One 16-year-0ld dressed as Krampus was hospitalised after an attacker violently pulled his head down while holding onto his horns. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old was pushed to the ground, and a 17-year-old was punched by an assailant.

“We’re all pretty shaken up,” Hasenleitner said.

Freedom Party MP Lisa Schuch-Gubik said that the attack was an “alarming sign” of the failures of integration, and warned that such failures have led to the rise of “problem neighbourhoods” in other European cities like Paris.

Responding to the incident, the Mayor Christian Partoll said: “I find it not only sad but also alarming that certain groups apparently use such events to incite unrest, commit violence, and spread fear. One thing must be clearly stated: this is not about the Krampuslauf, not about Halloween, New Year’s Eve, or other events. It is about those small groups that misuse such occasions for violence and incitement.”

“Here, clear consequences and, above all, effective measures are needed to prevent such incidents from recurring. We must not allow families, children, visitors, and those who are committed to preserving our traditions and culture to be displaced by such incidents. The images and developments from France, Germany, and other European cities should certainly serve as a clear warning. We must act in a timely manner and must not take such incidents lightly.”

The Christmas season in many parts of Europe has become increasingly tense, with many Christmas markets being cancelled in recent years in countries like Germany for fear of attacks, such as the one committed by a pro-asylum activist from Saudi Arabia in the German city of Magdeburg in 2024 which killed six and left 323 injured.