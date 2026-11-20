Democrats should legalize many illegal migrants and also fund a border welcome for the next flood of illegal migrants, says the immigration director at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Texas.

“Irregular migration is low now, but it could return if there is an economic or security crisis in the Western Hemisphere,” Laura Collins wrote November 19. She added:

Congress should continue to appropriate funding to ensure our ports of entry [on the border] can securely and efficiently move people and goods, while building the appropriate capacity to compassionately handle the next humanitarian crisis.

Under President Joe Biden, Democrats provided more than $20 billion to welcome, feed, transport, and house roughly 8 million economic migrants. That elite-backed welcome caused huge civic and economic damage to 300 million ordinary Americans, and provided President Trump with his national mandate to secure the border and deport millions of migrants.

Collins made her pro-migration statement just two weeks after legalized migrants and American Latinos voted to eject GOP politicians from all statewide offices.

FLASHBACK 2,500 Migrants Depart Mexico in Caravan Bound for U.S. Ahead of Election Day

The GOP’s November defeat marks another example where political leaders betray their base voters by favoring business advocates and donors. The same 2026 political suicide happened in Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, where lower-income legal migrants and their U.S.-born children ejected Country Club Republicans from federal, state, and local seats.

The party leaders’ failures left millions of ordinary conservatives with few politicians who wish to represent their interests.

Similar political suicides — and the emergence of new political parties — have been accomplished in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France.

From 2001 to 2009, President George W. Bush welcomed many millions of wage-cutting illegal migrants into his two terms. He also pushed for a law that would have allowed employers to freely hire foreigners whenever Americans demanded a decent wage. His “Any Willing Worker” plan, however, was set aside as he sent troops into Iraq to depose the local dictator.

Bush’s poll rating dipped to 33 percent in 2008 after he alienated his base by pushing amnesties in 2006 and 2007.

Bush’s support for immigration was enabled by his father, George H. W. Bush, who worked with Democrats — including then Rep. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — in 1990 to double legalized immigration inflows. Those immigration inflows include Zohran Mamdani, the new Muslim Mayor of Schumer’s hometown, as well as many Indian H-1B migrants in Texas who eventually voted Democratic in 2026.

FLASHBACK: Caravan of Migrants Progress North Through Tapachula, Mexico, Towards U.S. Border

In 2015, real estate developer Donald Trump decisively beat Jeb Bush – George’s brother – for the GOP’s presidential nomination. It is not clear if the Bush family has ever forgiven Trump for this defeat.

While relaxing in Texas, Bush repeatedly showed his narcissistic view and condescending praise for migrants who served him as disposable workers. In April 2021, for example, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt:

You know, Hugh, I’m a tree farmer, believe it or not. And you know, we’ve got eight Mexican [visa worker] laborers on our farm. And they, I think we’re in our third year with them working there. But every year, they have to reapply for a visa. So the way the rule works is you apply and you go through the bureaucracy, and then they have to go home for two months out of every year, which is fine, because they go home during the season where we’re not, you know, spending much time digging trees. And the question, though, can they get back in? Will the government let them in? And it creates a lot of uncertainty for a small business, because if the government at one point says no you can’t come back, all those years of training goes down the tubes. And so it sets us back.

On November 4, those migrants’ ethnic relatives rejected the subservient role expected by Bush in his hacienda, and voted to replace Gov. Greg Abbott with Gov. Regina Hinjosa.

Amid the vast damage caused by his support for migration, Bush’s center has remained an advocate for continued mass migration.

In 2021, shortly after Joe Biden was inaugurated, Bush argued for a massive amnesty. “We’ve got a coalition of like-minded people working this issue,” Bush said, adding:

The Bush Center is spearheading a reform movement … We’re talking to people about, you know, what needs to be done. I mean, the Koch Brothers, for example, I know that’s a word [Koch] that scares a lot of people on the left, but they’re very much in favor of a rational immigration policy. And they’re putting money behind it, and they’re pushing hard. … Now there hasn’t been interparty outreach, yet. But maybe it’s not quite ripe. My view is if the President is sincere about this, he ought to sit down with, you know, some rational Republicans. But … he’s got to finish his initial agenda, however. He’s got a lot on his plate right now. But eventually, I think there’s a deal to be done.

That 2021 push failed.

Bush and his deputy, Laura Collins, are now washed up on the political sidelines in the Democratic-run Texas.

But Collins is still claiming migrants are needed in an economy where more than 5 million Americnas have been sidelined, and a wave of Artificial Intelligence technology is threatening to throw 10 million Americans onto the unemployment line.

She wrote:

Immigrants work, and America needs workers to continue to power the economy as our society ages and population growth slows. [Migrants] who have been contributing for years need a permanent legislative solution, and Congress should keep the economy top of mind if it tackles future legal migration flows.

“America’s immigration policy should be both lawful and welcoming. I hope the next Congress works with the Trump Administration to deliver this,” she added.