On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz talked about the administration investing in rural healthcare and said that “those same tricks and tips, they’ll work in South Central L.A., they’ll work in the South Bronx as well. We can use those same ideas in urban areas, but let’s get it right in rural America first.”

Oz said, “[T]he life expectancy if you live in rural America…is almost three years shorter than if you live in urban America. It’s not right. The Heartland deserves support. The $50 billion investment — the largest ever in rural healthcare by our nation, it doubles what we’d normally put in for Medicaid — is going to save rural healthcare by transforming it, not by paying the bills, not by throwing money at problems, but by asking big hospitals to adopt smaller clinics, using modern technology to upgrade the quality of care, bringing more providers, doctors and nurses, into rural areas. Let’s meet people where they live and improve their quality of their life.”

He continued, “And here’s the big secret: By saving and helping rural healthcare, those same tricks and tips, they’ll work in South Central L.A., they’ll work in the South Bronx as well. We can use those same ideas in urban areas, but let’s get it right in rural America first.”

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