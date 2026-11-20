Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged that his government committed “mistakes” in corruption, housing, and other areas in a Thursday televised debate ahead of the upcoming November 29 snap elections.

Sánchez, however, claimed that Spain — a country that is facing numerous crises — is currently in its “best” version “in decades” after he and the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) took office in 2018.

Spain is less than two weeks away from holding a new, highly crucial snap election called by Sánchez in October. As the nation enters the second half of a rapid two-week campaign period, the embattled and unpopular Prime Minister held the election’s first and only face-to-face debate on Thursday night with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the center-right People’s Party (PP).

Sánchez is seeking to become reelected as PM while Feijóo, the current leader of the Spanish opposition, is seeking to become Spain’s next Prime Minister after the ruling socialists clung to power in 2023 by forming a coalition government with smaller leftist parties.

The Public broadcaster RTVE described the debate — the eighth of its nature that Spain has ever had since it returned to democracy — as a “sober” one largely centered on the subjects of corruption, housing crisis, January and October’s deadly train accidents, and migration.

The Spanish newspaper ABC published a video of Sánchez’s opening remarks. The Prime Minister stated that his government has not been perfect and has committed “mistakes,” such as “trusting people who I should have not,” being unable to resolve Spain’s housing crisis, and the two train tragedies.

“I have no trouble acknowledging this, I have no qualms about doing so, because I am also very aware that we have always governed on the right course,” Sánchez said. “That everything we have done, we have done in the interest of ordinary people, the average person.

The socialist Prime Minister further claimed that despite the difficulties, “Spain today enjoys economic, social, and environmental outcomes it hasn’t seen in decades.”

“It’s clear that Spain is in much better shape today than it was in 2018, and we aim to improve on that by 2030, with a progressive government in place over the next four years,” Sánchez said.

“We can improve on this because we are going to bring more social justice, more public services, more prosperity, and perhaps also a little more hope than what is offered by the coalition of Mr. Feijó and Mr. Abascal [of the VOX party], which has brought nothing but regression, insults, lies, and budget cuts,” he continued.

Feijóo rebutted Sánchez and pointed out that the Prime Minister’s brother, his wife, former members of his government, socialist former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and several other socialist authorities or individuals lined to Pedro Sánchez have been either convicted, charged, or probed with corruption or other criminal offenses.

The opposition leader also listed other crises faced by Spain under Sánchez’s administration, such as the Ceuta mass migrant invasion, the April 2025 nationwide blackout, the developing migrant crisis at the Canary Islands, housing, rising costs, high taxes, and worsening insecurity.

“Eight years later, there is something Mr. Sánchez said that I agree with. Spain deserves a decent President,” Feijóo said, “and he is not one.”

Per RTVE, Feijóo criticized Sánchez for dancing at a PSOE rally just two days after a memorial service was held to honor the victims of the October train tragedy in Urda, Toledo. Sánchez did not attend the service. Feijóo demanded that Sánchez offer apologies to the families of the victims of the Urda tragedy, as well as those who lost relatives and loved ones in January’s accident in Córdoba.

“If I have to apologize and ask for forgiveness from the families of the victims of the accidents in Adamuz and Urda, of course I will. Because it’s a pain I will carry with me,” Sánchez said, according to RTVE.

Furthermore, Feijóo summarized that, presently, the Spanish socialists have 131 of its members facing charges, 15 of which have been convicted for 24 different crimes collectively totaling 1,400 years of prison time. Feijóo noted, “You have more indicted [members] than congressmen.”

“This could not have happened without you, Mr. Sánchez. It’s impossible. You know them — you knew them — and that’s why you appointed them,” Feijóo told the Prime Minister.

“Look, when the music at your rallies dies down, the corruption will still be there,” he continued.

On migration, Sánchez reportedly claimed that his government has allegedly “reduced illegal immigration by 21 percent” since he took office in 2018, and praised the “contribution” of migrants to Spanish’s construction and healthcare. Feijóo refuted the Prime Minister’s claims and instead asserted that illegal migration in Spain has surged 39 percent in 2026 — making it the second largest concern for Spaniards after housing.

Feijóo further stated that over half a million illegal migrants entered Spain since 2018, with nearly 100,000 of those entries occurring during the late July invasion of Ceuta. Feijóo described Sánchez as a “goldmine” for migration mafias and a “problem for Europe” when it comes to immigration. He also accused the Prime Minister of causing a “pull effect” through its mass amnesty for illegal migrants this year.

Although the leader of the anti-mass migration party VOX Santiago Abascal was not part of the debate, Sánchez repeatedly mentioned and criticized Abascal and VOX during his debate with Feijóo. Abascal published a supercut of Sánchez’s mentions on social media and wrote, “Sánchez wants to debate me… but only if I’m not there to respond to him.”

Most polls in Spain have consistently projected that the ruling PSOE party will be unable to attain enough seats in Congress to remain in power. The same polls project that the People’s Party and VOX will be able to attain an ample majority that will allow them to comfortably form a new coalition government in Spain.