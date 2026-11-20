Home Secretary Mahmood said the government would issue guidance to police forces on how to avoid bias.

Mahmood’s admission of “examples” of two-tier policing has been taken as vindication for Reform UK chief Nigel Farage and other critics of politically correct policing.

Others have suggested that the move by Mahmood may merely be a propaganda tool and would not lead to real change.

The left-wing British government has admitted that there have been “examples” of two-tier policing following years of denials, as it laid out an action plan to combat the public “perception” of unequal treatment before the law.

According to the Times of London, Mahmood pledged to implement a “national standard” of impartiality in order to reverse the “corrosive and growing perception of two-tier policing”. Police forces will thus receive guidance on how to avoid bias.

“Now let me be clear: I know the vast majority of officers police impartially and that policing without fear or favour is their creed,” she said.

“But there have been examples of differential treatment, and they have harmed policing, allowing people — often motivated actors — to whip up the idea that there is two-tier policing in this country.”

Mahmood added: “As a Muslim home secretary, no one can doubt that equality in policing, and in our forces, matters to me. But we must also be wary of misguided attempts at course correction, where the pursuit of equality leads instead to differential treatment.”

Her comments were picked up by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who remarked: “We said there was two-tier policing. We were called racist. The Labour Home Secretary has now admitted it.”

Over the past decade, British police forces have increasingly faced accusations of giving preferential treatment to left-wing activists and ethnic minority groups compared to the treatment of right-wing figures and movements and the native White British population as a whole.

This perhaps stems in part from widespread public perceptions of the child rape grooming gang scandal, in which police forces were found to have ignored the abuse of thousands of young, mostly white working-class girls at the hands of predominantly Pakistani Muslim rapists for decades out of politically correct concerns. In some cases, senior police officers were literally quoted telling officers to look for “other ethnicities” to avoid conflict.

Accusations of policing bias continued to grow during the coronavirus lockdowns, during which some protest movements, notably rallies and riots conducted by the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, were seen to be treated with kid gloves by police. Indeed, officers were even seen “taking the knee” with the radical, race-focused group. In contrast, broadly right-wing anti-lockdown demonstrations were often shut down forcibly by police.

The disparity was put on display again in 2024, when the riots that broke out following the mass stabbing at a children’s Taylor Swift dance party in Southport that left three young English girls dead at the hands of second-generation Rwandan Axel Rudakubana were met with a considerable police response, with nearly 2,000 people arrested amid the unrest.

This came shortly after Roma gypsy riots in Harehills, Leeds, during which police were seen retreating as a double-decker bus was set on fire and a police car overturned following false rumours that the government had mistreated Roma children in the area. Many noted that the same harsh language used to describe the Southport rioters was not applied to the Leeds rioters, with the Civitas think tank noting that “Remarkably, just a day after the disorder, Leeds City Council issued a joint statement ‘with the Romanian and Roma community’, praising their contribution to ‘the diversity and richness of the Harehills’.”

However, at the time, Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley said claims of two-tier policing were “complete nonsense” and even got physically confrontational over the matter, and then-Prime Minister Starmer said that it was a “non-issue” after being branded “Two Tier Keir” by X owner Elon Musk.

Yet, perhaps the most infamous case of alleged two-tier policing came last year when officers attended an incident in Southampton. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found 18‑year‑old university student Henry Nowak lying on the ground, stating that he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

Stunningly, body cam footage revealed that officers refused to believe the dying teen and had instead chosen to believe his attacker, 23‑year‑old Vickrum Singh Digwa, who claimed that Nowak had been racist towards him and that he was not stabbed, despite using a traditional Sikh knife to run the young man through. Infamously, an officer was heard saying “I don’t think you have, mate” as Nowak explained he had been stabbed before handcuffing the teen as he bled out.

Some on the right were critical of Home Secretary Mahmood’s mooted plans, including Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf, who noted that she appears primarily interested in confronting the “perception” of two-tier policing rather than solving the issue itself.

“More proof all she is interested in is propaganda,” he said. “The Race Action Plans, introduced by the Tories, embed anti-white discrimination into the code of conduct for the police.”

That is why Henry Nowak, upon telling Hampshire Police officers he had been stabbed, was told, ‘I don’t think you have, mate’. The only way to end two-tier policing in Britain for good is to vote Reform.”