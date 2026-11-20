A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled outer parts of Los Angeles early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic activity was felt at around 3:25 a.m. and had a depth of about 10.3 miles, the USGS website said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter was northwest of Commerce, about seven to eight miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” report showed that residents in cities like Alhambra, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Long Beach and even as far as North Hollywood and Calabasas felt the shaking, as noted by NBC Los Angeles.

Police were reportedly heard on the radio telling all units to conduct damage assessments within their assigned areas in the aftermath.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also immediately went into “earthquake mode” and will survey critical infrastructure for damage, the department said in an alert.

Local residents took to social media to share their questions about the event – and their concerns.

Early reports suggest the quake struck close to Belvedere in Los Angeles County.

More to come…