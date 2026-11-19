Democrat New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed a law Thursday that will end horse-drawn carriage rides by June 1, 2028, putting an expiration date on a Central Park tradition that President Donald Trump argued the city should keep.

Mamdani signed Romanch’s Law at City Hall alongside City Council Speaker Julie Menin and former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who pushed for a ban while in office. The law ends the issuance of new carriage licenses and gives existing operators until June 2028 to stop offering rides. The City Council approved the measure 40–7 on Oct. 22.

“For 150 years, horse-drawn carriages have been a fixture of Central Park. Today, we are bringing that chapter to a close,” said Mamdani. “This industry will come to an end, and we have a responsibility to the workers whose livelihoods depend on it. We will work alongside them to ensure they have the financial support and career opportunities they need to build their next chapter.”

Mamdani said the city plans to buy back medallions from carriage owners and offer stipends to drivers and stable hands who attend job training. City Hall estimates about 200 people make their living in the industry. It has yet to say how much the buybacks or stipends will pay and expects to release a full plan by April 2027 after consulting workers and their union.

Trump criticized the ban in two Truth Social posts hours before the council vote. He argued that the city was ending a tradition more than a century old largely because of one fatal accident. He pointed to car crashes around Central Park and asked why those crashes hadn’t led the city to bar cars from the park.

“So sad to see the beloved Central Park Horse-drawn Carriage Industry ending after over a Century, based largely on one tragic accident,” Trump wrote. When there is a car accident in the area, of which there are many, they don’t stop cars from entering the Park. So why would they stop the Carriages? It was a Great Tradition. Another piece of History that’s gone. It will be missed!”

In a separate post, Trump called the rides “a quintessential New York experience” and said they were going away “for political reasons.”

Minutes after Mamdani signed the law, the Transport Workers Union filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan seeking to block it. Union President John Samuelsen said some owners paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for city-issued medallions and argued that the law takes them away without guaranteeing compensation.

The union also challenged a provision that bars owners from selling their horses to carriage operators elsewhere, including in states where the rides are legal. The law bars sending the horses to slaughter. City officials say sanctuaries and rescue groups are prepared to take in horses as they retire.

The law is named for Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India who died on June 17 after a horse bolted in Central Park. His family had arrived in New York three days earlier. Relatives said Mahajan fell while trying to catch his mother, who was also thrown from the carriage and survived. The city medical examiner ruled his death accidental and listed blunt force trauma as the cause.