President Donald Trump said Thursday that MAGA “means something very specific” and that people who veer from it “don’t do very well,” a day after Elon Musk claimed he is “not MAGA.”

Trump made the comments by phone to NBC News while flying back to Washington from Asia, where Musk had traveled with the American delegation.

The president declined to rebuke the Tesla and SpaceX chief directly, instead calling him an ally and allowing that his own slogan is open to interpretation.

“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I mean, you have to ask — there are lots of definitions out there.”

“MAGA, to me, means something very specific,” the president added, before noting that those who drift from it fare poorly.

Trump also vouched for the world’s richest man and pointed to his presence on the trip, which included a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

“But Elon is — Elon’s got very good intentions,” Trump said. “I mean, he was with me the whole — he traveled with me.”

Musk had put distance between himself and the movement Wednesday in a virtual appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, where he claimed he does not know what the term means.

“I’m not MAGA,” the billionaire told columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, arguing he holds no “blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party.” He described himself as “ideologically quite moderate.”

The billionaire conceded he feels “pretty foolish about having spent so much money” backing Republican candidates in the midterms. Breitbart News put the total at nearly $500 million.

“Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he said.

The remarks reverse his 2024 posture, when he told a Pennsylvania rally crowd, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.”

His largest bet of the cycle backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Senate campaign. Paxton lost to state Rep. James Talarico (D-TX), as Democrats won control of the House and Senate.

Musk ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in 2025. The partnership blew up in public that summer. It was patched up by December, when he started funding Republican congressional campaigns.

Democrats signaled the rebrand buys him nothing. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) wrote on X, “You are still getting a subpoena.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, wrote, “Yeah sure, but we’re still investigating you, Elon.”