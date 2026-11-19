A federal appeals court on Thursday denied Rep. LaMonica McIver’s (D-NJ) request for a rehearing, leaving in place a ruling that allows two criminal charges to proceed over a confrontation with federal officers at an ICE detention center in Newark.

The Third Circuit ordered a lower court in August to reconsider whether the third charge should be dismissed. On Thursday, only three of the 13 judges who participated voted to rehear the case before the full court.

McIver said in a statement that she and her lawyers were weighing their options after Thursday’s order. She accused the Justice Department of targeting her for doing her job, saying:

Because of a weaponized Department of Justice and because I dared to do my job and conduct oversight of ICE, I am facing 17 years in prison. Now, due to the disappointing decision by the Third Circuit, we are all one step closer to a world in which the president of the United States can try to imprison people simply because he does not like what they stand for.

The combined maximum prison sentence for all three charges is 17 years. The two counts the appeals court allowed to proceed carry up to eight years each, and the third carries up to one year.

The case began with a May 9, 2025, visit to Delaney Hall, where McIver and two other House members had gone to inspect the facility. An immigration protest was taking place outside.

According to the Justice Department, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrived after the lawmakers had entered a secured area. A federal officer told Baraka he was unauthorized to be there and warned him that he would be arrested if he stayed. Agents moved to arrest him after he had left the fenced area. Federal prosecutors later dropped Baraka’s trespassing charge.

Prosecutors allege McIver struck two federal officers during the confrontation over Baraka’s arrest. The Third Circuit ruled in August that the conduct alleged in those two counts fell outside the Constitution’s protections for legislative acts. McIver and the other lawmakers went on to tour Delaney Hall after the encounter.