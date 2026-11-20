The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Governments Are Telling You to Get Ready

Something has shifted in official messaging.

The Pentagon and Capitol advise for 90 days of self-sufficiency. FEMA keeps testing the nationwide Emergency Alert System. The UK’s “Be Ready” campaign tells households to stock three days of water, food, cash, and a radio. The EU’s Preparedness Union Strategy targets 72 hours of household self-sufficiency.

None of this is new. Responsible families have prepared for generations. What stands out is the pattern. Watch what governments do, not just what their press releases say.

The message stays consistent: do not assume the systems you rely on will be there when you need them.

Governments see rising geopolitical risk and want households ready before it arrives. But last week made the case better than any campaign PR could.

Five Systems. Six Days.

Officials attribute these five events to unrelated technical causes. But America is asking, what are the odds that these events are pure coincidence?

Here’s what matters for your family: the cause doesn’t change your exposure. A software bug and a hostile hacker leave you in the same place: without the system you counted on.

What an Outage Means for Your Health

Most people think of outages as an inconvenience. Missed emails. Delayed flights. A payment that won’t go through.

As a physician, Dr. McCullough sees a different risk:

“Access to medication is something we take for granted in common situations: A urinary tract infection that starts on Friday night. A tick bite after a weekend hike. Food poisoning on the road with no flight home. A stomach bug that keeps everyone from holding down fluids. Now picture the pharmacy system offline. The insurance portal frozen. The telehealth login spinning. Your card declined. The urgent care line out the door. The ER overwhelmed. An ordinary illness becomes a crisis. It’s not rare. The help you expected to reach in an hour just isn’t there. Most preparedness lists miss this part. They cover water, food, and a radio. Medicine rarely makes the list.”

What Every Household Needs: A Medical Emergency Kit

Every household needs a medical plan that works when the systems don’t. Prescription-grade. Physician-guided. Already in your home before the next outage starts.

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit is the gold standard in medical preparedness.

Your prescription kit includes:

Eight life-saving essential medications: amoxicillin, generic Z-Pak, doxycycline, metronidazole, generic Bactrim, ivermectin, fluconazole, and ondansetron

amoxicillin, generic Z-Pak, doxycycline, metronidazole, generic Bactrim, ivermectin, fluconazole, and ondansetron An emergency guidebook covering 30+ common illnesses

covering 30+ common illnesses A virtual consultation with a provider

with a provider Replenishments for up to two years, up to three medications per request

A U.S. pharmacy fills every kit, and shipping is FREE.

This is the key: you get the medicine and the guidance together. The guidebook tells you what to reach for. Your provider stands behind the prescription.

What’s at Stake

Think about the next outage two ways.

Without a plan: You wait. You refresh a frozen app. You drive from pharmacy to pharmacy. A manageable infection gets worse while the systems come back on their own schedule.

With a plan: You open a drawer. You check the guidebook. You follow the medical guidance for the situation facing you. The outage becomes a story, not an emergency.

You shouldn’t have to gamble your family’s health on whether a server comes back up. With the Medical Emergency Kit, you won’t.

Get a Medical Emergency Kit today and have the peace-of-mind that your health is protected no matter what happens in the world next. Code BBNEWS saves $30 + Free Shipping.

What’s at Stake

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit: