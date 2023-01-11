Migrant Groups, Armed Human Smuggler Arrested near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector agents arrested an armed human smuggler and interdicted groups of migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

On the evening of January 7, Ajo Station Border Patrol agents came upon a large group of migrants who crossed the border west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port of entry, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

On Saturday evening, Ajo Station agents encountered a large group of migrants west of the Port of Lukeville. A total of 68 migrants were taken into custody and processed. Criminal organizations continue to exploit large groups of migrants for profit. pic.twitter.com/mMySpYK5Ko — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 11, 2023

The agents took 68 migrants into custody and transported them for processing.

“Criminal organizations continue to exploit large groups of migrants for profit,” Modlin stated.

One day earlier, a Tucson Station agent stopped a vehicle on a highway near Three Points, Arizona, for an immigration check. During the interview, the agent identified the driver and a passenger as U.S. citizens.

However, the agent found three migrants being smuggled — including two packed dangerously in the truck of the sedan, Modlin tweeted.

During a search of the vehicle, agents also found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat.

Border Patrol camera operators observed a group of suspected migrants on the morning of January 5, Modlin reported. Agents responded to the area on ATVs and encountered a group of five migrants.

After border cameras detected suspected migrants near Sasabe, AZ, Wednesday morning, the Tucson Station #ATVTeam responded to the area. They located and apprehended four Guatemalan citizens and a Mexican citizen. Events like this occur daily throughout Tucson Sector. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/Cx5Fx5piwo — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 10, 2023

The agents identified the migrants as four citizens of Guatemala and a Mexican national. Modlin said interdictions like this are a daily occurrence throughout the Tucson Sector.

During the first three months of the new fiscal year, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 68,000 migrants, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. During Fiscal Year 22, which ended on September 30, 2022, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 252,000 migrants.