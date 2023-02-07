Arizona Border Patrol Agent Carries Injured Migrant Down Mountainside

A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent rescued an injured migrant by carrying him down the side of a mountain near the Arizona-Mexico border. The migrant was unable to walk after becoming lost in the Baboquivari Mountains.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a video showing an EMT-trained Three Points Station agent carrying an injured Mexican migrant down the side of a mountain near Osobavi Peak late last week.

After determining the 24-year-old Mexican national was unable to walk, the agent carried him down the mountainside where he could be treated for his leg injury.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents assisted the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop. The agents identified five passengers in the vehicle as migrants who were illegally present in the United States.

A loaded Glock 19 pistol with two magazines was found on the alleged human smuggler’s person. The magazines appear to have been loaded with at least 41 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Agents identified the driver as a U.S. citizen. He now faces human smuggling and firearms-related charges.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.