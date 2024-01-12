Border Family in Mexico Killed When Cartel Gunman Fleeing Cops Crashed into Their Vehicle

Four members of a Mexican border-city family died this week, and two others are in critical condition after a group of Gulf Cartel gunmen crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from authorities.

The fatal crash took place in the border city of Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, an area where the Gulf Cartel has been responsible for multiple large-scale shootouts, mass kidnappings, and executions. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas authorities, a group of gunmen attacked a squad of state police officers who were patrolling the area. The officers fought off the attack, forcing the gunmen to flee in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities chased the gunmen down a rural highway. When the gunmen pulled to an intersection near the January 6 rural community, they crashed into a green older model Jeep Cherokee carrying the driver and five family members.

Government officials issued a short statement confirming the crash band that several members of a family had died at the scene. The Tamaulipas government has been actively hiding information and minimizing mass kidnappings, mass shootings, executions, and other hyperviolent crimes in an attempt to claim the region is safe.

As authorities pulled up to the scene of the crash, they moved to arrest the gunmen and tried to provide emergency help for the victims. Paramedics arrived and rushed the victims to a hospital, however, three adults and one child died. Another adult and a child were listed in critical condition.

The police officers arrested two gunmen who were wearing body armor. The gunmen carried various weapons.

