GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Used Landmines Against Mexican Army

Cartel gunmen in Mexico continue to grow bolder in their tactics and weapons used to attack Mexican military and security forces. This rising violence comes as drug cartels have begun designing and manufacturing their own explosive devices.

In recent days, a faction of gunmen believed to be with Carteles Unidos used a landmine against an armored Mexican Army vehicle in an attack that killed two soldiers and injured several others. Mexican government officials tried to cover up the attack but ultimately were forced to admit to it after videos and photographs from the case began to leak out.

A video obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed the moment the device went off as the military convoy was moving along a road near the town of Zipoco in the rural areas of Jalisco, not far from the border with the state of Michoacan. The troops were making their way to the town of Los Reyes in Michoacan, where they had been targeting a cartel boss known as Guicho de los Reyes, a regional commander with Carteles Unidos.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Mexican military was forced to admit that two soldiers died in the attack and several others had been injured.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the Mexican military has discovered, in recent weeks, several clandestine explosive production facilities in Michoacan that are being used by either Carteles Unidos or Cartel Jalisco to manufacture grenades, mortar rounds, IEDs, landmines, and other explosives.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.