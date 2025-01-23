Texas Governor Calls on Congress to Reimburse State for Border Security Costs

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on Congress to reimburse the State for more than $11.1 billion spent on border security. The governor said Texas taxpayers footed the bill for border security “due to the Biden Administration’s refusal to do its job for the last four years.”

“President Biden’s policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented infiltration of violent criminals, known terrorists, and other hostile foreign actors, like the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua,” Abbott’s letter reads. “I launched Operation Lone Star (OLS) to combat these threats to all Americans. Over the past four years, OLS efforts successfully reduced illegal immigration into Texas by 87%, demonstrated the ongoing effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border measures, and shone a spotlight on a national crisis.”

“In total, Texas has spent over $11.1 billion to protect the nation and secure the border,” the governor continued. “Accordingly, I am formally requesting that the federal government reimburse Texas for these costs in full.”

Abbott sent the letters to the U.S. Congressional Leadership and the entire Texas Congressional Delegation. The letters followed Governor Abbott’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson nearly one week ago. During the meeting, the governor discussed the continuing Biden border crisis and the State’s efforts to undo the damage caused by the Biden administration.

“Even though the federal government has a duty to secure our nation’s borders, from day one former President Joe Biden refused to enforce federal immigration law and pursued reckless open-border policies that invited record-breaking illegal immigration,” the Texas governor wrote. “President Biden’s policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented infiltration by violent criminals, known terrorists, and other hostile foreign actors, like the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.”

Due to the historic costs expended by the State of Texas to secure the border, Governor Abbott asked Congress to “reimburse Texas for these costs in full.”

“The work that Texas has done through Operation Lone Star has protected and will continue to benefit the entire country,” the governor concluded.