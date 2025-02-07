Gulf Cartel Kills Innocent Bus Driver During Shootout in Mexican Border City

The terrorist organization known as the Gulf Cartel has once again killed an innocent victim who was caught in the middle of a shootout. The fatal shooting comes just days after terrorist Gulf Cartel gunmen shot and killed a woman and her two young grandchildren as they slept inside their house while rival gunmen clashed outside.

The most recent shooting took place early Wednesday morning when Uriel Picaso was driving a large commercial bus used to move personnel to manufacturing plants in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Picaso, an employee with Citi-Senda was picking up factory workers in the rural community known as Palo Blanco when he was suddenly caught in the middle of a shootout between rival cartel gunmen.

The driver stopped the bus and tried to protect himself. However, a bullet hit him in the face, killing him instantly. Once the shootout ended, Mexican authorities responded to the scene to collect the victim’s body and document the case.

The area where the shooting took place is between the cities of Reynosa and Rio Bravo. This region has seen a dramatic rise in violence as two rival factions of the Gulf Cartel fight for control of lucrative drug and human trafficking routes. Since the start of the turf war, Mexico’s federal and state governments have refused to address the violence effectively and simply have tried to minimize the information about the killings and push out doctored crime statistics, continuously claiming that the region is safe.

Picaso’s killing comes just days after Breitbart News Foundation reported a clash between rival gunmen killed a woman and her two grandchildren who were sleeping inside their home in the border city of Reynosa. The victims appear to have been shot by stray bullets from the cartel gunmen indiscriminate gunfire.

The same warring terrorist factions of the Gulf Cartel have been responsible for planting dozens of makeshift landmines along the rural roads that surround Reynosa and Rio Bravo. This indiscriminate use of explosives has already killed various innocent victims, including a U.S. citizen, and injured several others, Breitbart News Foundation reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez”, “Francisco Morales” and “J. A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.

