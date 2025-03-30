PR Stunt: Cartel Tied to Mexican Killing Fields Tried to Give Food to Poor

The Mexican drug cartel behind a recently discovered killing field and training compounds in Mexico is trying to clean up its image with PR stunts aimed at currying favor among low-income communities.

This week, Mexican authorities stopped a truck loaded with food items meant to be distributed on behalf of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). As Breitbart Texas reported, CJNG is one of six Mexican cartels that the U.S. Department of State has labeled as foreign terrorist organizations.

The incident took place in the town of Tehuantepec, Michoacan, when the Mexican Army was carrying out a series of patrols in the region and stopped a truck that had previously been reported stolen in the neighboring state of Jalisco. Information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Michoacan Public Security Secretariat revealed that when the troops opened the back cargo area, they found 130 bags full of food items with logos attributed to the criminal organization.

As Breitbart Texas reported, CJNG and other drug cartels have a history of holding public events like parties and toy giveaways as a way to curry favor with the public.

CJNG has been the recent topic of headlines in Mexico after the discovery of a killing field and cartel training ground. As Breitbart Texas reported, CJNG operators would use TikTok to recruit prospective gunmen and send them to Rancho Izaguirre. In that location, activists reported finding hundreds of shoes and personal items believed to be from the numerous victims murdered by the CJNG.

The Rancho Izaguirre case has brought additional pressure on Mexico’s government, which was already feeling intense pressure from the Trump administration to take a hard stance against cartels.

As Breitbart Texas reported, CJNG went as far as to release a PR video claiming that they were not behind the killing field and that the case was fabricated for political reasons.

