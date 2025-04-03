Six Torsos Discovered in Mexican Cartel Killing Field near Texas Border

An ongoing investigation into a ranch just south of the Texas border with Mexico led to the discovery of six human torsos. The dismembered bodies were unearthed in what investigators believe is yet another killing field used by the Gulf Cartel.

The discovery took place this weekend when members of the search groups Lazos Unidos por Encontrarlos (United Ties to Find Them) and Buscando Tus Pasos (Looking For Your Steps) searched a property called Ranch La Rosita on the southeast side of Reynosa.

“The border area is one of the places with the largest number of missing persons,” said Buscando Tus Pasos spokeswoman Elvira Ramirez.

The group had responded to calls for help from a woman who was searching for a missing loved one and had found an approximate area where his remains could be. They went to the abandoned site, and as soon as they began their search efforts, they began to notice an all-too-familiar smell.

The group turned their findings over to authorities with the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office, who have since obtained a search warrant and begun gathering the human remains and searching the property.

“They are finding more dismembered remains,” Ramirez said. “They also found tools. We believed they did things to the bodies in that location.”

She said the members of the searching groups are not out to point fingers or go after anyone. The purpose of the groups is to bring answers to the thousands of families throughout Mexico that have lost a loved one and are clinging to the hope of finding them alive or at least bringing closure and support to them.

The search groups work strictly on a volunteer basis and are ready to set out in their search parties at a moment’s notice.

“There are many many families living through this pain, and they don’t know what to do,” Ramirez said. “Even families in the United States who have a loved one missing over here and they can’t travel here or don’t know what to do, we can help.”

