Cartel Killing Field Rediscovered in Mexico near Texas Border

A group of activists who search for mass graves and cartel abduction victims reported the discovery of a killing field and incineration site that was being used once again by the Gulf Cartel to murder and dispose of their victims. The killing site is just a short distance from the Texas border and an international port of entry, and had been previously discovered in 2024 before the Gulf Cartel began using it again.

The discovery took place on Sunday, when members of the Amor Por Los Desaparecidos collective visited an abandoned warehouse located just west of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, near the Anzalduas International Bridge. There, they found various human remains, pieces of clothing, and a wall that showed signs of having been used, presumably to line up victims and execute them.

Local news reports point to that specific killing field having been initially discovered in 2024 but having been used again by the Gulf Cartel as soon as authorities finished documenting the scene. The news reports claim that government officials had not collected all of the human remains in the 2024 investigation and had left the scene after documenting the place. New evidence at the scene points to the Gulf Cartel having resumed operations after authorities left and had been using the place for almost a year.

The site is believed to have been used by members of the Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel to kill and incinerate their victims, something that has plagued the city of Reynosa for years. In recent years, Amor Por Los Desaparecidos and various other groups have been finding numerous clandestine gravesites in and around Reynosa, disproving the narrative pushed by Mexican government officials about Tamaulipas being a safe state.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.