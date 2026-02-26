Mexican Border City Tells Residents to Stay Indoors After Cartel Terrorist Attacks

A Mexican border city issued a series of alerts to its residents, warning them to avoid going out at night and to limit outings following a series of terrorist attacks by cartel gunmen who used drones to drop explosive devices against police forces.

The attacks took place on Tuesday afternoon in Camargo, Tamaulipas, a city just south of Rio Grande City, Texas. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas law enforcement sources, a squad of state police officers was carrying out a series of patrol operations aimed at restoring peace to the area following various days of chaos throughout Mexico following the death of the terrorist leader Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

As the officers were patrolling the rural areas west of Camargo, a team of cartel gunmen began using drones to fly them over the police officers and drop explosive devices on them. The officers were forced to drive away from the area as they tried to avoid the explosions. During the attack, one police officer sustained various wounds and had to be airlifted to the border city of Reynosa to receive emergency medical care. His condition remains unknown.

Also on Tuesday, Tamaulipas state police forces had smaller clashes with cartel gunmen, which led to various chases throughout the city. Additional cartel gunmen set up road spikes and blockades in an attempt to cause traffic jams and slow down police forces.

In the aftermath of the attacks, the city of Camargo sent out a series of notices warning residents to stay indoors.

The violence in Camargo comes at a time when the northern part of Tamaulipas has seen an increase in violence following Sunday’s death of El Mencho, whose terrorist organization, Cartel Jalisco New Generation, has a controlling presence through a faction of the Gulf Cartel. As Breitbart Texas reported, following El Mencho’s death at the hands of both CJNG and the Gulf Cartel, which have previously been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. government.

