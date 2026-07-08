EXCLUSIVE: $1.5 Million in Cocaine Seized by CBP in Special FIFA World Cup Shipping Operation

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Miami, Florida intercepted 22 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride at an air cargo warehouse near Miami International Airport. The officers are part of a special operation targeting narcotics smuggling activity during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The officers making the seizure of approximately $1.5 million in cocaine hydrochloride are part of CBP’s Operation Striker Shield, one of several teams conducting heightened inspections and enforcement operations during the FIFA World Cup 2026, the world’s biggest and most prestigious international football (soccer) tournament.

Held every four years, the World Cup 2026 draws millions of international visitors to the host countries. The massive global movement of fans, merchandise, and officials can provide cover for international drug cartels and counterfeit merchandise pirates. According to CBP, Operation Striker focuses on the narcotics threat posed by traffickers hoping to blend in with the massive increase in travel and shipment of goods.

While inspecting large shipments near the Miami International Airport, officers inspected a parcel, manifested as “Music Equipment” being shipped from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to Delhi, India. During the inspection officers discovered the contraband consisting of eight pouches and four bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within four speakers and two amplifiers. Preliminary field testing confirmed the substance to be cocaine hydrochloride.

Daniel Alonso, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office, commented on the June 17 seizure saying, “This significant seizure underscores CBP’s unwavering commitment to securing our borders and preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching communities both here and abroad. Operation Striker Shield, combined with the vigilance and expertise of our officers, is effectively disrupting transnational criminal organizations attempting to exploit legitimate trade routes. We will continue to leverage intelligence, advanced targeting, and officer intuition to interdict these illicit shipments.”

CBP’s enhanced enforcement and inspection operations conducted during FIFA’s World Cup tournament are also impacting transnational criminal organizations engaged in intellectual property rights infringement. Operation “Protect the Pitch,” a task force like Operation Striker focuses on taking down counterfeit shipments of apparel, footwear, and other trademark items of FIFA.

During Operation Protect the Pitch CBP focused on shipments headed to the areas of Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Seattle, as these are the U.S. locations hosting matches during FIFA World Cup 2026.

During the first week of June, officers in Cincinnati seized 68 shipments of counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026 jerseys, shirts, shorts, footwear, hats, jewelry, and other merchandise. In all, 2,589 items, that if genuine, would have a combined manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $250,000. In other CBP FIFA World Cup anti-counterfeiting operations the agency has netted seizures totaling more than $23 million in manufacturer’s suggested retail price if the items interdicted were genuine.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.