Trump: ‘We’re Going to the DMZ border and I’ll Be Meeting with Chairman Kim’

On Sunday during a joint appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Donald Trump announced he would be going to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I just want to make a very short statement because we’re going to the DMZ border, and I’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim,” Trump said. “I look forward to it very much. I look forward to seeing him. We’ve developed a very good relationship. And we understand each other. I do believe he understands me. I think I maybe understand him. And sometimes that can lead to very good things.”

