Cardin: Trump’s Statements About Cummings ‘an Effort to Distract’

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of CNN’s “AC360,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that he believes President Trump’s statements about Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore are an effort “to distract the American people from the proper oversight of the Congress of the United States” and that Cummings understands this.

Cardin said that Representative Cummings “understands that the president’s agenda isn’t really about Congressman Cummings or Baltimore. It’s about his attempt to distract the American people from the proper oversight of the Congress of the United States.”

He added, “I think it’s an effort to distract. I also think…it’s a pattern in which the president appeals to the worst of America and to racism in an effort to try to bolster his base.”

