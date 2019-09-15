Dem Rep. Clark Blasts McConnell on Gun Bill — ‘Go Home and Explain Why You’re Willing to Let Blood Run in Our Streets’

Sunday during MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) sounded off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to bring gun legislation to a vote in the Senate.

Clark said McConnell is “stonewalling” the Democrats’ attempts at new legislation and called on him to put bills like gun legislation to solve gun violence to vote in the Senate.

“What have we heard from the Senate?” Clark asked rhetorically. “Nothing but crickets. And it is unacceptable that as we face this public health crisis, we do not have a leader in Mitch McConnell who is willing to put these issues in front of the Senate. If you don’t want to vote for it, don’t vote for it, and you can go home and explain why you are willing to let blood continue to run in our streets.”

She continued, “These bills deserve a vote in the Senate, and we’re going to keep the pressure on to do it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent