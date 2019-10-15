Schiff: Courts Are Telling Trump ‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You on the Ass on the Way Out’

On Monday night in New York City, during an interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) discussed the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Schiff said, “A lot will depend on how successful they are at stonewalling. So far, there have been real breaks, significant breaks in the White House firewall. It was their intention to prevent us from interviewing any witness. They are failing at that.”

He added, “As we have seen over the last nine months when we go to court, we win. And the courts have not only been signing with the Congress. They have been making short shrift of the Trump administration arguments. The opinions against the Trump administration thus far —and we won another victory in the court of appeals — have been the jurisprudential equivalent of don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.”

