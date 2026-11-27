Former President Joe Biden’s memoir Promise Me, America moved about 21,000 copies in its debut week, compared with more than 800,000 for Barack Obama’s memoir in a single day, according to sales figures reported Friday.

The former president celebrated the ranking in a post on X, alongside a photograph of himself seated at home.

“I am humbled and honored that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1,” he wrote.

Circana, a market research firm, put first-week sales of the book at roughly 21,000 copies. Obama’s A Promised Land crossed a million before its opening week was out in 2020. Bill Clinton’s My Life reached a million inside two weeks following its 2004 release.

Memoirs by Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, Becoming and What Happened, have each sold more than a million copies.

Biden reportedly received a $10 million advance for the memoir, which covers his four years in office and his exit from the 2024 ticket. The book has moved about 46,000 copies in all.

The 84-year-old made no promotional appearances for the new title. He turned out for more than 30 of them when Promise Me, Dad was published in 2017, a book that went on to sell in excess of 300,000 copies, according to Fox News.

Biden wrote on Nov. 8 that his cancer treatment would thin his schedule of book events.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me,” he wrote.

Reviewers were unenthusiastic. Several found the account thin on his years in office and on his 2024 withdrawal from the ticket, a decision made amid broad unease over his age and fitness.

A New York Times review carried the headline “Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own.”

That total was enough to put the book atop the Times nonfiction list. Circana measures roughly 85 percent of the print market.

The publisher, Little, Brown and Company, called itself “immensely proud” of where the book landed on the chart.

Jill Biden’s View from the East Wing also trailed books by other recent first ladies. Little, Brown and Company set the release of Promise Me, America for Nov. 17, two weeks after this year’s November midterm elections.