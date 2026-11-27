One American Airlines plane clipped the wing of another on Friday evening while both were taxiing on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident on its X account. The post read, “American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 5:10 p.m. local time on Friday, November 27. No injuries have been reported at this time. The FAA will investigate.”

The incident caused one winglet of a plane to break off and delay passengers, CBS News reported Friday. In a statement, American Airlines said that both planes returned to their gates and were “removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team.”

One social media account posted what appears to be audio from the incident. “Unfortunately, we swapped paint,” an unnamed pilot says in the clip.

The two planes involved were a Boeing 737 and a Boeing 800, WTOP reported.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.