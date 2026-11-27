New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has approved $850,000 in raises for no fewer than 46 of his City Hall employees in the months since his January swearing-in, according to a payroll analysis published Friday.

Five of those employees collected a combined $95,000 on Jan. 28, the same day the mayor announced that New York faced a $12 billion budget deficit, the New York Post reported.

At that press conference, the democrat socialist told reporters his administration had begun a line-by-line review of city spending.

“There is a massive fiscal deficit in our City’s budget to the tune of at least $12 billion,” Mamdani said, adding that his team was “looking at every single dollar that the city spends.”

He went further that morning. Any dollar that no one on the stage with him could defend, the mayor said, was a dollar the city should not be spending.

Twenty-one employees hired within the past year took $450,000 of the total, according to the Post review.

City Hall’s payroll had been growing for months. By May, Mamdani’s Office of Mass Engagement had earmarked $5.2 million for salaries. Its budgeted headcount ran from 14 positions to 40, with 26 more hires planned at an average salary of $125,000. The mayor’s own office was set at $51.8 million for fiscal year 2027, roughly $7 million more than former Mayor Eric Adams budgeted the year before.

The 35-year-old mayor has turned down a raise of his own. He declined the increase that lifted the mayoral salary to $305,800 from $258,750 in July, after the City Council voted itself an 18 percent bump, its first in a decade. Council Speaker Julie Menin also refused hers.

The $12 billion figure did not hold. Mamdani revised the gap down to $5.4 billion in February and declared it closed entirely in May. A proposed property tax increase was dropped along the way.

Comptroller Mark Levine said the city’s latest numbers show how much the budget now depends on Wall Street. The November financial plan put the current year’s budget at $129.2 billion, up about $3 billion. Financial-sector tax revenue ran nearly $1 billion past forecast in the first quarter.