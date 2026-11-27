Aaron Rodgers wanted his side of the story to air during the Steelers’ first game without him on Black Friday, and he used Al Michaels to do it.

During the Steelers’ 27-5 beatdown of the Broncos on Friday, Amazon Prime lead play-by-play man Al Michaels read a text from Rodgers in which the now-former Pittsburgh QB tried to explain why he violated the unwritten locker-room code of silence by criticizing head coach Mike McCarthy in public.

“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers said in the text Michaels read. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

The “sanctity” language refers to future Hall of Famer Tom Brady’s observations he shared Thursday, in which he took exception to Rodgers’ decision to go public with his criticisms of McCarthy.

In his comments on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers directly criticized McCarthy’s credibility as a head coach by accusing him of sleeping and snoring through meetings, breaking a huddle with a “1,2,3 Packers” chant, and using an assistant coach as his personal ice cream provider.

In what seemed a direct rebuttal to Rodgers’ accusations against McCarthy, the Steelers dominated the Broncos on Friday.