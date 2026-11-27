India-based ACG Capsules Inc. will invest $125 million to build a 125,000-square-foot capsule manufacturing facility in Whitsett, North Carolina.

The move is estimated to create 240 new jobs in Guilford County.

The investment follows the Trump administration’s antidumping duty orders on hard empty capsules from India, Brazil, China, and Vietnam.

ACG Capsules Inc., an India-based pill capsule manufacturer, is making a $125 million investment to build a capsule manufacturing facility in Whitsett, North Carolina.

The move follows the Trump administration’s crackdown on empty capsule dumping in the United States from India, Brazil, China, and Vietnam.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce said in a press release on Tuesday that the investment will create 240 new jobs:

ACG Capsules Inc. plans to invest $125 million and create 240 new jobs in Guilford County. The investment will strengthen Guilford County’s manufacturing economy, expand its pharmaceutical industry presence, and create new opportunities for residents across the region. ACG serves pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies worldwide through its capsule, manufacturing equipment, packaging materials, and inspection solutions businesses. Its planned investment in Whitsett will add to Guilford County’s base of international companies and reinforce the region’s role in supporting industries essential to human health.

Gov. Josh Stein (D-NC) said in a release that the company will build a 125,000-square-foot facility in Guilford County, and the average annual salary of an employee will be $66,122, which is nearly $4,000 above the average private-sector salary in the county. The plant will produce capsules, per the North Carolina Biotechnology Center,

The investment comes after the International Trade Administration within the Department of Commerce announced “antidumping duty orders on hard empty capsules” from the four countries in February. The duties are “equal to the amount by which the normal value of the merchandise exceeds the export price… of the merchandise.”

The weighted-average margins for ACG capsules coming from Brazil were assessed at 77.63 percent, and 26.69 percent for ACG capsules imported from India.

“ACG’s investment adds to the depth of our manufacturing community and creates another opportunity to connect local talent with meaningful careers,” Geoff Foster, Chairman of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said in a statement in the Chamber’s release.

“We look forward to helping the company build relationships across Greensboro and Guilford County that support its success and create lasting benefits for our region,” he added.